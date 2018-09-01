Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
12-14-27-29-37, Mega Ball: 3
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $28 million
September 01, 2018 09:28 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
12-14-27-29-37, Mega Ball: 3
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $28 million
Comments