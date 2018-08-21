CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-5-7
(five, five, seven)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
3-6-9-3
(three, six, nine, three)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:41.09
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 41.09)
Estimated jackpot: $296,000
16-22-23-26-31
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
14-16-19-38-57, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
