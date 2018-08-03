Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
15-20-24-25-28
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
August 03, 2018 07:03 PM
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
15-20-24-25-28
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments