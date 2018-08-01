CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
4-1-7
(four, one, seven)
2-9-2-6
(two, nine, two, six)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.04
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 44.04)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
02-10-15-31-35
(two, ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
05-22-32-38-58, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-eight, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
01-04-23-35-44, Mega Ball: 2
(one, four, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-four; Mega Ball: two)
