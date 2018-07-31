CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-0-1
(one, zero, one)
7-8-5
(seven, eight, five)
5-7-6-1
(five, seven, six, one)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:43.35
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 43.35)
Estimated jackpot: $168,000
03-08-10-11-25
(three, eight, ten, eleven, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
12-15-35-64-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(twelve, fifteen, thirty-five, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
