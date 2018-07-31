Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

July 31, 2018 10:10 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

7-8-5

(seven, eight, five)

5-7-6-1

(five, seven, six, one)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:43.35

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 43.35)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000

03-08-10-11-25

(three, eight, ten, eleven, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

12-15-35-64-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, fifteen, thirty-five, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

  Comments  