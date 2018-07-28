Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

The Associated Press

July 28, 2018 09:29 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

04-08-11-31-33, Mega Ball: 12

(four, eight, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three; Mega Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $18 million

