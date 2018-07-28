Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-32-40-49-63, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirty-two, forty, forty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
July 28, 2018 01:53 AM
