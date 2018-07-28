Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

The Associated Press

July 28, 2018 01:53 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-32-40-49-63, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

