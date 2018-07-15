Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-15-24-37-39
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
July 15, 2018 07:14 PM
