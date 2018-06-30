Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The Associated Press

June 30, 2018 09:22 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

01-22-23-26-36, Mega Ball: 4

(one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six; Mega Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $10 million

  Comments  