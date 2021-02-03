Environment
Is Santa Barbara ready for rising sea levels? Here’s the City Council’s new plan
After nearly three years, the Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a Sea Level Rise Adaption Plan.
“This is a really big day for the city,” said Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon, a geology instructor at Santa Barbara City College.
Sneddon credited former Mayor Helene Schneider for bringing attention to the sea level rise before it was a popular topic.
“I am very proud that the city took a stance from day one, that we are not debating the science, that we are making the plans of what to do about it,” Sneddon said.
Melissa Hetrick, a project planner for the city, said Santa Barbara’s shoreline has always been subject to flood and erosion events. As the sea level rises, it will worsen shoreline and bluff erosion and storm flooding, she said.
“Sea levels offshore of Santa Barbara have not risen significantly to date, but in upcoming years, sea level rise is expected to accelerate significantly,” Hetrick said.
She showed maps of a flooded harbor parking lot and Cabrillo Boulevard with a sea level rise of 2.5 feet. At 6.6 feet, Hetrick showed flooding all the way to Canon Perdido Street.
“That area floods now, but the difference is with 6.6 feet of sea level rise that the flooding would be much more frequent,” Hetrick said. “There would be flooding not just in high rainfall events, but also in high wave or coastal storm events.”
Parts of Highway 101 also could be affected in storms.
The document outlines efforts through the year 2100. Among the most urgent tasks are:
- Update the city’s Hazard Mitigation Plan to incorporate risks associated with sea level rise and potential adaptation projects so that these projects are available for federal hazard mitigation funding.
- Study and implement a redesign of the Laguna tide gate and pump system that factors in potential changes in extreme rainfall runoff and creek discharge flooding in Laguna Channel with climate change and sea level rise.
- Study and implement, as needed, options for relocation and/or flood-proofing of major wastewater, water, and utility lines and infrastructure south of Cabrillo Boulevard.
- Study and implement options to optimize and expand existing sand bypassing, beach nourishment, and sand berm or dune projects at city beaches, including East Beach, Leadbetter Beach and Arroyo Burro Beach.
- Study and implement raising or otherwise modifying the harbor breakwater, rock groin, sandspit, and the walkway and wall spanning from the breakwater to the harbor commercial area.
- Raise and renovate marina facilities and the city pier in phases.
- Study appropriate triggers for temporarily closing Stearns Wharf during hazardous storm events and other potential safety measures that may be needed in the near- and mid-term.
