Cayucos breaks ground on $25 million sewer project

Morro Bay, California, needs to replace its aging wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 1953. The California Coastal Commission has denied a permit to build a new plant near the Pacific Ocean.
Mary Ciesinski, executive director with ECOSLO, organized over a dozen volunteers cleaning up the beach in Cayucos the morning after July 4, 2018. The annual fireworks show left behind debris and trash on the beach and pier.
Soar over construction as a drone tours where Paso Robles, California, is working to protect wells and a water treatment plant that are threatened by erosion from the Salinas River. Water Resources Manager Christopher Alakel explains.
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist with Wildlife Investigations Laboratory at California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was working to drug, tag and collar a mountain lion in Modoc County when he got was the surprise of a lifetime.
