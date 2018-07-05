Erosion from the Salinas River is threatening Paso wells. The city is working to fix that
Soar over construction as a drone tours where Paso Robles, California, is working to protect wells and a water treatment plant that are threatened by erosion from the Salinas River. Water Resources Manager Christopher Alakel explains.
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist with Wildlife Investigations Laboratory at California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was working to drug, tag and collar a mountain lion in Modoc County when he got was the surprise of a lifetime.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, gets a surprise when he tries to lower a drugged - but still slightly awake - mountain lion out of a tree in Modoc County.