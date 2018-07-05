Erosion from the Salinas River is threatening Paso wells. The city is working to fix that

Soar over construction as a drone tours where Paso Robles, California, is working to protect wells and a water treatment plant that are threatened by erosion from the Salinas River. Water Resources Manager Christopher Alakel explains.
By
What is Central Coast Blue?

Environment

What is Central Coast Blue?

South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.