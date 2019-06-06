Coast Union High graduates 39 seniors, and a handful are headed to Cal Poly

Watch Coast Union High School Class of 2019 graduate Atascadero High School graduated 38 students from the Class of 2019 at a commencement ceremony Thursday, June 6, 2019, in San Luis Obispo County, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atascadero High School graduated 38 students from the Class of 2019 at a commencement ceremony Thursday, June 6, 2019, in San Luis Obispo County, California.

In a whirl of red and gold, Coast Unified High School graduated 39 seniors Thursday afternoon.

Coast counselor Mary Stenbeck said co-valedictorians Karis Lawson and Victoria Ehlers soon will head for Cal Poly and Lawrence University, respectively. Lawson will major in landscape engineering, and Ehlers will major in pre-law with a minor in music.

Salutatorian Luis Plascencia also will attend Cal Poly in the fall; he plans to study computer science, Stenbeck said. Three other Coast grads are going to Cal Poly: Jack Azevedo and Jasmine Torres, who are majoring in agricultural science, and Haley Zinn, who will major in math with an emphasis on becoming a teacher.

Vanessa Ramirez will become a U.S. Marine. She had other opportunities, Stenbeck said, “but she told me ‘this is my opportunity to serve the country, and I’m excited about that.’”

Darien Jewel, Julian Mercado and Magnus Marthaler will attend Woodbury College to continue their studies of digital arts and filmmaking. Other Coast grads will attend a variety of colleges and universities, including Cuesta College.

Stenbeck said quite a few Coast students were accepted by more than one college. Athletes of the year, announced last month, were Emanuel Plasencia and Ailyn Casas. Lawson, Jewel, Torres, Azevedo, Plascencia and Zinn were declared “seniors who made a difference.”

Exchange student Ore Okubadejo was also part of the graduation and plans to return to Lagos, Nigeria.

Leffingwell High School graduates 6

This year’s grads at Leffingwell included Zachary Dolan, Alexa Macias, Luis Ramos, Maria Ramos, Faith Romero and Jazlin Rixman, who was the recipient of a special award given in honor of former Leffingwell educator and leader Grant Phillips (he retired last year after nearly a quarter century at Leffingwell).

School registrar/secretary Joey Davis said that, despite “a lot of hurdles, especially health issues,” the intelligent, hard-working Leffingwell seniors had persevered, accomplished a lot and grown a lot.

“It’s to the point of tears how proud of them I am,” Davis said right before the Wednesday afternoon graduation. “And they get it, how huge their accomplishments are.”

“It’s a privilege to be here, and it gives me chills” to see how effective the Leffingwell curriculum is for the students, she said, “giving them the tools they need to succeed.”

“We work as a team,” Davis said of the students, staff, district and especially with the support of the community through scholarships to Leffingwell grads.

With six students in the graduating class, this year’s scholarship total was $10,350.