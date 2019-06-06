Morro Bay High School graduates 181 ‘passionate, driven’ seniors

Watch highlights from Morro Bay’s 2019 graduation Morro Bay High School celebrated its graduation Thursday, June 6, 2019, sending off 181 seniors. The group includes more than half planning to attend Cuesta and six students moving on to Cal Poly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Morro Bay High School celebrated its graduation Thursday, June 6, 2019, sending off 181 seniors. The group includes more than half planning to attend Cuesta and six students moving on to Cal Poly.

More than half of Morro Bay High School’s Class of 2019 graduates will take advantage of the Cuesta Promise scholarship program.

Thursday’s commencement marked the completion of high school for 181 seniors — of whom 102 will attend Cuesta College.

San Luis Obispo County high school graduates who attend Cuesta by the fall semester immediately after their graduation can take advantage of free tuition for the first two years of their education.

Morro Bay High students collectively pulled in $245,000 in local scholarships and about $125,000 for the Cuesta Promise program, said Betty Ayotte, the school’s college and career specialist.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Additionally, six seniors will move on to Cal Poly, four to UC Berkeley, three to UC Santa Barbara and three to San Jose State, among a host of other college such as Colorado State, Westmont and University of Hawaii.

“This class will be forever defined by their kindness, care, and selfless nature,” said Principal Kyle Pruitt. “They are a group of passionate, driven young people who show empathy and understanding towards all who they come to encounter. I am so proud of what this group has achieved, and look forward to watching their positive impact on our community.”

The school’s 2019 valedictorian is Val Audrey McClish, and the salutatorian is Sal Kennedy Robinett.

Two graduates plan to go into the Air Force, one into the Navy and one the Marines, with two pursuing beauty college.

“The remainder will be working,” Ayotte said.