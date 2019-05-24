9 Paso middle school students suffer medical emergency after using cannabis vape pen

How do California’s new tobacco laws affect you? Gov. Jerry Brown has signed California's most significant new tobacco legislation in decades. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Jerry Brown has signed California's most significant new tobacco legislation in decades.

Multiple Paso Robles middle school students on Friday received emergency medical attention after using a cannabis vape pen.

Paso Robles emergency personnel and police responded about 11 a.m. to Daniel E. Lewis Middle School, where students were exhibiting medical symptoms of an unknown nature, according to a Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services news release.

Nine students were evaluated for symptoms resulting from inhaling vape pen-concentrated cannabis, according to the news release and Jennifer Gaviola, assistant superintendent for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

All the patients were triaged and released back to parents or school officials. None of the students were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The school district has held two town hall meetings regarding teen vaping, one of which was hosted at Lewis Middle School, Gaviola said in a news release. The school aslo hosted grade-level vaping assemblies through the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.





“Vaping continues to be a concern for youth across our nation,” she said in the release.