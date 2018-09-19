Kids and adults stomp on clay to help Cuesta College art students

Cuesta College's ceramics program invited students, staff members and the public to the San Luis Obispo, California, campus to mix more than 6,000 pounds of clay with their feet. Th clay is used by students during the semester.
