Kids and adults stomp on clay to help Cuesta College art students
Cuesta College's ceramics program invited students, staff members and the public to the San Luis Obispo, California, campus to mix more than 6,000 pounds of clay with their feet. Th clay is used by students during the semester.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
Bronson Harmon lost his Cal Poly wrestling scholarship after video of him using an obscene gesture and homophobic slur during the Families Belong Together March in Modesto on June 30 surfaced on social media.
Cuesta College President Gil Stork spoke as the community college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $31 million North County Campus Center on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Paso Robles, California.
The Cal Poly SLO commencement ceremony for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Science and Mathematics was held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Alex Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, California.
Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo, California, graduated 76 seniors at its commencement ceremony Saturday morning, June 9, 2018, celebrating the achievements of the school's third graduating class.
Nipomo High School celebrated 183 graduating seniors from the Class of 2018 at its commencement ceremony on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Nipomo, California. More than 90 percent of students will attend college.