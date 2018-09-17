Prowler caught on camera trying to open car door in SLO

San Luis Obispo police are asking for help identifying a person who was seen walking up to an SUV in the 1100 block of Islay Street and trying the door handle before walking away.
By
What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Local

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

A rock near the Bishop Peak trailhead on Highland Drive in San Luis Obispo was once again painted to look like a watermelon slice. The rock sparked a public debate when it was vandalized and cleaned in November. Hikers noticed the fresh paint job

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health & Medicine

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service