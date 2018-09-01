Mugshots from SLO County Jail: August 2018

San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Arthur Tiofilo Rocha, 40, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested Wednesday, August 1, 2018, on suspicion of multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, criminal threats and assault with the intent to commit rape.
James Scott Rimbach, 46, of Cambria was arrested Monday, Aug. 7, 2018, on suspicion of multiple charges, including battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.
Jesse Richard Wallace, 32, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, on suspicion of multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
Dario Salvadormontana Diaz, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Alexander Herman Friend, 26, of San Luis Obispo was arrested Tuesday, August 28, 2018, on suspicion of robbery.
Ralph James Aschenbrenner, 47, of Morro Bay was arrested Wednesday, August 29, 2018, on suspicion of narcotics-related offenses.
Paul Raymond DeFalco, 33, of Morro Bay was arrested Wednesday, August 29, 2018, on suspicion of narcotics-related offenses.
Kathryn Patrice Doepel, 54, of Cayucos was arrested Wednesday, August 29, 2018, on suspicion of narcotics-related offenses.
John Leonard Fort, 33, of Morro Bay was arrested Wednesday, August 29, 2018, on suspicion of narcotics-related offenses.
Acacia Lee MacDonald, 30, of Morro Bay was arrested Wednesday, August 29, 2018, on suspicion of narcotics-related offenses.
Randi Marie Ruggles, 40, of Morro Bay was arrested Wednesday, August 29, 2018, on suspicion of maintaining a place to sell controlled substances.
