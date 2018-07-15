Suspect in double homicide arrested in SLO County, Fresno police say

The 27-year-old suspect in the Saturday night double homicide in a Tower District tattoo parlor in Fresno was arrested in San Luis Obispo County after he surrendered himself to authorities Sunday morning, Fresno police said.

Cruz Pedro Hinojosa of Fresno turned himself in at the Pismo Beach Police Department, and Fresno Police Department homicide detectives are on their way to take him into custody, Lt. Joe Gomez said in a news release Sunday at noon.

Gomez says more information regarding Saturday’s double homicide will be available Monday. Two men, Jesse Hernandez III, 35, and Pisa Xayapheth, 30, were gunned down inside the Fresh Ink Tattoo Parlor near Olive and Echo avenues, according to Sgt. Andre Benson.

The victims and Hinojosa were employees of the parlor, Gomez said, adding that there was a disturbance leading up to the shooting.

