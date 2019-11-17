Here’s what you can buy at the Cambria Christmas Market — from fruit pies to wind chimes

As workers ready Cambria Christmas Market displays at the Cambria Pines Lodge, the market’s 30 merchandise vendors are getting their ducks — and candles and hearts and bears — in a row.

In addition to artisan vendors, this year’s market features more than 2 million lights in dioramas and displays, photos with Santa, Christmas dinners, fire pits and live music nightly.

The market happens 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 23. It’s closed on two Mondays, Dec. 2 and 9.

This year’s market has more lights and food options as well as few new displays and some wider paths, according to Dirk Winter, lodge owner.

“Everything is a little better,” Winter wrote in an email.

A new advent calendar display “has windows for each day that light up and move, one at a time,” he said. It’s a Cal Poly engineering class project.

Winter said there are a few more places at the 2019 Christmas Market where marketgoers can sit along the way.

He also said the booths are a little more complex. Booth rentals basically cost the vendors $60 a night, he said, with discounts for those who had displayed at previous Christmas Markets.

Cambria vendors at the Christmas Market

There are some familiar faces in those booths.

Seven of the vendors are from Cambria:

• Flying Fish Pottery, with ocean-themed wind chimes and yard art

• Forever Santa, with hand-carved driftwood Santas

• Life on the Central Coast, with hand-poured soy candles, blended fragrance oils and succulents grown in repurposed wine bottles

• Linn’s of Cambria, with handmade fruit pies, preserves, fresh bakery goods and package goods from their farm

• The Love Story Project, with printed photographs and other gifts

• Sweet Offerings, with fudge and other candies, plus nut mixes, sour gummies, specialty hot chocolate, chocolate-chip cookies and more

• Vanaspati Wellness, with hand-crafted, organic plant products including 25 herbal teas and CBD chocolates in a variety of flavor options.

A few of the Cambria vendors also have brick-and-mortar stores.

Other vendors

Other San Luis Obispo County sellers at the market include Seaside Treasures of Morro Bay, Jojo’s Candle Co. of Los Osos and HeadHandsHeart, InHisArms and Sisuno, all from San Luis Obispo.

Also attending are Barb the Baker of Atascadero, Wallace Home Medical Supplies from San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles and Ganny Annie, Gardenesque, Kerick Wood Products and Spin Copter, all from Paso Robles.

Representing the South County will be Ellis Charm & Design of Arroyo Grande, SLO Coast Jerky of Pismo Beach and Brittle Star Candy Co. and WilberWay Creations, both from Grover Beach. They’ll be accompanied by The Best Bear Hug Ever of Santa Maria.

Vendors from further away include Munch N’ Grub of Menlo Park, Antlery of Los Angeles, Mr. Olivewood of Anaheim and Crystalize Home of San Marino.

For details and tickets about the Cambria Christmas Market, go to cambriachristmasmarket.com.

Download an app to get a mobile guidebook. Information is available at guidebook.com/g/cambriachristmasmarket.