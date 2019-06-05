More construction planned for Hwy. 1 near Cambria, expect delays of up to 15 minutes

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 Harmony, a former dairying hub, is about 6 miles south of Cambria, parallel to and barely east of Highway 1. The 2.5-acre town was defined in a 1997 article in the Los Angeles Times as being “not much bigger than a typical strip mall," but it has Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harmony, a former dairying hub, is about 6 miles south of Cambria, parallel to and barely east of Highway 1. The 2.5-acre town was defined in a 1997 article in the Los Angeles Times as being “not much bigger than a typical strip mall," but it has

There’s yet another repaving project on the North Coast’s busy Highway 1, this stretch between Cambria Pines Road and Harmony, according to Caltrans.

With alternating lane closures, traffic in the project zone — which includes all of Highway 1 in the urbanized Cambria area — will be reduced to a single lane on the two-lane highway starting Monday. Motorists and cyclists will encounter delays of up to 15 minutes.

Caltrans expects the project will be complete sometime in September. In the $3.2 million Harmony-through-Cambria project, the alternating lane closures with flaggers will happen weekdays and weekend nights.

Times include: Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.; Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This work is in addition to an ongoing $9.8 million project that’s resurfacing the pavement and reconstructing ramps and shoulders from Harmony Valley Road to south of 13th Street in Cayucos. One-lane controlled traffic, flaggers and delays are also part of that project.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor there, and the project is expected to be complete in November. Electronic message board will keep the public informed.