Pinedorado organizers finalizing entries to parade, car show

Pinedorado organizers are gearing up and lining up their entrants for two major attractions in the event-filled three-day celebration:





• The parade that traverses Main Street from East Village to West Village starting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1; and

• The 12th annual car show that will surround the Veterans Memorial Building and fill Cambria Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 2.

This year’s Pinedorado theme is “Pinedorado: 70 Years Strong.”

Parade

Public parking areas for the parade and Pinedorado are in the Rodeo Grounds Road area, just off the downtown Burton Drive curve, and on the west side of Highway 1, just south of Cambria Drive.

The Cambria Trolley is to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, although its Main Street route may be modified while the parade is going.

Parade Chairman Jeff Neilsen said Monday that he’s still accepting entries for the annual procession that’s the official kickoff for Pinedorado. Although the original cutoff for entries was Aug. 15, he said he’s stretching that to include as many participants as possible. However, some really tardy sign-ups may have to be consigned to a position near the end of the parade.





He said that, weather permitting, there’s to be a flyover above Main Street of planes from the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

For parade details and an entry form, go to pinedorado.com/parade, mail Neilsen at pinedorado@gmail.com or call him at 805-395-6659.

Car show

According to information posted online by car show leader Nate Fearonce, this year’s show will include 27 competitive classes of vehicles and bikes, 11 special awards (including best of show), plus a silent auction, 50/50 cash raffle, product raffle and a grand prize.





There’ll be live music during the car show.

Fearonce said all makes and models are eligible to participate, with special classifications and awards for Mustangs, Corvettes, T-Birds and foreign cars. Other classes that have four or more entries also will be eligible for additional awards.

Participants receive dash plaques, goodie bags, lunch, T-shirts and other raffle prizes. Breakfast will be available for a nominal cost.

The entry fee is now $60 for those exhibiting vehicles in the show, with a maximum of 160 entries allowed.

For details and an entry form, go to pinedorado.com/carshow. Contact Fearonce at fearonce2800@yahoo.com.

Follies

Tickets to the five nights of the Cambria Follies show (Aug. 29 through Sept. 2) are available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St., and online at pinedorado.com.



