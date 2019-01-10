9 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 11

Please submit your Local Calendar events online. Go to events.sanluisobispo.com and click on "Add Event." Event listings are published on a space-available basis and must be received at least two weeks prior to event date.
Friday, Jan. 11
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half-mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St. Free. 805-548-0390.
Story Time
10:30 to 11 a.m.
Songs, shakers and finger plays. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Children’s Make-N-Take Craft
3 to 4 p.m.
Drop-in for a children’s crafts. Ages 12 and under. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Paws to Read
3 to 4 p.m.
Come read to Carly the dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Dead Mans Party
7 p.m.
Oingo Boingo tribute band. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $25. www.deadmansparty.com.
Dave Stamey
7 to 9 p.m.
Western music concert. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $25. 805-772-2880.
W. Terrence Spiller
7:30 p.m.
Piano recital. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $14, $9 students. 805-756-4849.
Alice Wallace with Steve Ornest
8 p.m.
Americana music. Musica del Rio, Home of Fred and Sharon Munroe, Atascadero. $20. 805-466-6941.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
8 to 11 p.m.
Hip hop/gangsta rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments