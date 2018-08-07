Kiwanis Club San Luis Obispo (noon time) awards $5,000 in scholarships to recent SLO High grads

San Luis Obispo
The Kiwanis Club San Luis Obispo (noon time) congratulates the winners of the Kiwanis college scholarships for 2018.
The students are all recent graduates of San Luis Obispo High School and each received a $1,000 scholarship.
The students are Ben Martin, who will be attending Dartmouth College; Liliana Herrera-Magnia, who will be attending University of California, Davis; Emma Andersen, who will be attending University of Hawaii at Hilo; Chaela Hicks, who will be attending Oregon State University; and Madison Sandoval, who will be attending California State University Channel Islands.
The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County, in cooperation with the Mayor and City Council of San Luis Obispo, is offering democracy concierge services for members of the public who attend City Council meetings.
The purpose of the new service is to welcome, guide and encourage full public participation in local government in an environment that fosters civility and promotes democracy and good governance.
League volunteers assist the public to understand the agenda, follow the protocol for public comment and submit speaker cards. They are available 15 minutes prior to the start of each meeting to answer questions and inform the public about resources available to them.
For more information, contact the League of Women Voters at 805-782-4040 or info@lwvslo.org.
Pismo Beach
Every Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Cliffs Hotel & Spa and Marisol Restaurant host Karmic Pizza Happy Hour. There is free pizza and pasta (with the purchase of a Happy Hour drink), with the hopes that patrons will donate their dinner savings to the designated local charity. Marisol also donates $.50 from each Happy Hour drink ordered.
Recently Marisol presented the SLO Noor Foundation with a donation check in the amount of $756.50 from proceeds of Karmic Pizza Happy Hour.
