Firefighters respond to northbound Highway 101 car fire on Cuesta Grade

Update 5:55 p.m.:

Fifteen acres of grass have burned, according to Cuesta Air Attack.

CalFire said there is a potential for 100 acres to burn.

No structures are threatened, CalFire tweeted.

Original story:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A fire forced the shutdown Sunday afternoon of one lane of northbound Highway 101 at Mount Lowe Road, according to Cal Fire.

Flames were seen under a vehicle at 5 p.m. on the Cuesta Grade, according to the California Highway Patrol. The No. 3 lane is closed.

The fire is five to 10 acres, according to Cal Fire’s Twitter feed. It burned through grass and spread to nearby brush.

Cal Fire warned people should watch for firefighters near the road.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 5:48 PM.