New SLO subdivision proposal would cut down 86 trees. Here’s what City Council decided

The San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a controversial proposal to subdivide a five-acre property across Highway 1 from the Cal Poly campus.

The council voted 5-0 in favor of allowing 23 residential lots, subdividing a 4.98-acre site at 468 to 500 Westmont Ave. near the Cal Fire station, west of Highway 1.

The new lot sizes range from 6,000 square feet to 24,451 square feet, opening the door to the future development of at least 23 new homes — and possibly more if accessory dwelling units are included in new construction.

Development projects on most of the lots would be subject to city Architectural Review Commission oversight because they are located adjacent to the creek or an existing house.

If a single developer builds more than four homes they “are all subject to design review regardless of location,” San Luis Obispo community development director Michael Codron said.

The subdivision calls for removing 86 native and non-native trees — 51 of which are subject to required replanting in the proposed residential zone — and retaining 91 trees on site.

Tree removals require replanting include 18 queen palms, seven live oaks and three redwoods, among other species.

More than 60 coast live oaks are be retained within the creek corridor, a city staff report notes.

City recommends replacing removed trees

The city’s Tree Committee recommended planting new trees to replace the trees that are cut down, with native species making up at least half of the replacement trees. The developer or property owner would be required to to irrigate and maintain the new trees until they’re established.

“There will be one-to-one tree replacement on site for all trees that will be removed and two-to-one tree replacement plantings” including offsite areas, Codron said.

Still, the proposed removal of trees was a point of concern for some community members, including several people who attended Tuesday’s City Council meeting to protest the project.

Critics also expressed concerns about traffic and the riparian corridor, including the potential impact to a native frog species.

The California red-legged frog is a federally listed threatened species, but city officials said the evidence doesn’t show any vulnerable frogs would be affected.

San Luis Obispo biologist Freddy Otte said red-legged frogs exist “across Highway 1 in Stenner Creek, which has been conserved,” but not at this site.

Former San Luis Obispo Mayor Peg Pinard wrote in a letter to the city that recent local development projects, including the San Luis Ranch and 71 Palomar projects, have taken numerous trees out of circulation, which contradicts the city’s climate action goals.

“The so-called ‘mitigation’ that a little new tree could make up for this level of pollution is a folly,” Pinard wrote. “It would take as many years as the age of the original tree just to reach the current level of biological impacts.”

Codron said the city’s policies, however, provide for plantings to maintain the city’s urban forest over time as new development goes in.

“We are not at a net deficit for our urban forest,” he said.

Allan Cooper, of the group Save Our Downtown, wrote the council urging them to retain more trees that those targeted for cutting.

“Many of the residents are becoming increasingly concerned that the city seems determined to fast-track the kind of development that eliminates thoughtful, sustainable, and yes, ‘resilient’ design — the kind of design we used to know where every attempt was made to work around healthy, mature trees in order to preserve them,” Cooper wrote. “Too often, we’re being confronted with generic building sites where the land is both mass-graded and clear-cut.”

Cooper cited 21 letters and eight speakers, all protesting the 23-lot subdivision, at the Planning Commission in July.

Cooper wrote that the largest trees on site should be preserved, including the “three giant redwoods.”

“I am deeply concerned about the density of this project for both road safety and environmental reasons,” neighborhood resident Becky Keehn wrote in a letter to the council. “With a planned density of single dwelling homes which can have up to five bedrooms along with (potential secondary dwelling units), I think a more realistic examination should be made of how many vehicles this could easily add ...”

Project reviewed for traffic, environment impacts

San Luis Obispo officials said city staff reviewed the subdivision proposal for traffic and other environment impacts, determining the project didn’t exceed city standards beyond any measures that couldn’t be mitigated.

The Planning Commission recommended adoption of the plan under the condition of the Tree Committee’s planting ratio recommendation, as well as a construction communication plan for neighbors that will update them on the development process.

The future development project would need to dedicate at least one lot as affordable or inclusionary housing, or pay an in-lieu fee of 5% of the estimated building valuation, according to San Luis Obispo city planner Kyle Van Leeuwen.

Inclusionary housing restricts sales and rental prices based on designated income levels, offering affordability to those who can’t afford market rate prices.

Existing development on the project site includes two residential structures and a pool.

SLO City Council members address subdivision proposal

Despite voting in favor of the proposed subdivision, City Council members posed several questions to city staff about impacts on trees and the neighborhood.

Erica Stewart, San Luis Obispo vice mayor, also said that it’s “disappointing” that the city doesn’t require developers to replace removed trees two-to-one with trees of the same size.

“Could it be four to one plantings of trees of larger size?” Stewart said. “The redwoods really stick out to me. There are not that many of them anymore. ... I’d hate to see two tiny trees replace massive trees that take years and decades to grow.”

Otte said he’d consult with the interim city arborist to review existing tree policy, including equitable tree size comparisons.

City Councilwoman Jan Marx also asked about the climate action impacts of the potential project and neighborhood wellness.

“Trees have the capacity for carbon sequestration and that happens naturally,” Marx said.

Codron said that the project was reviewed with climate goals in mind, noting the project would be subject to the city’s energy policy, which encourages new buildings to be all electric, and will meet traffic impact standards.

“We have closely evaluated congestion, safety and compliance with city policies and in this case the project doesn’t exceed any of the city’s standards as it relates to traffic,” Codron said.

Addressing a question from Marx about the council’s power to deny the project, city attorney Christine Dietrick said the council’s discretion is limited, based on California development policy encouraging city’s to approve new development if projects meet planning and zoning thresholds.

That’s unless council members feel it violates health and safety standards, Dietrick said.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood with a great quality of life for existing residents there,” Codron said. “But it doesn’t have to be exclusive to those residents. The new and existing residents (if development moves forward) would enjoy a great quality of life.”

City Councilwoman Carlyn Christian said that the issues have been thoroughly vetted and appears to be a “straightforward project.”

“There’s really nothing controversial about this,” Christianson said. “We’ve had good input from our Tree Commission and Planning Commission. I, for one, am in support of this project.”