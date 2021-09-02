CHP names SLO County woman killed when excavator fell onto her SUV

The California Highway Patrol has named the Nipomo woman who was killed Wednesday in a Highway 101 crash involving a semi-tractor trailer truck.

Pyong Yun Song, 60, died Wednesday afternoon after an excavator fell off the semi truck’s trailer and onto her vehicle, according to a CHP news release.

David Edmunson, 62, of Arroyo Grande, was driving a 2014 Peterbilt semi truck on northbound Highway 101 near the Willow Road exit when the vehicle blew out a right front tire at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the CHP news release.

Edmunson then lost control of the semi truck, which traveled off the east road edge of the highway, striking a metal guard rail, the CHP said.

Edmunson was towing a Lowboy trailer carrying an excavator, which came off when he hit the rail, the release said.

According to the CHP, the excavator fell down onto the Willow Road off-ramp, where it landed on top of a 2008 Cadillac Escalade driven by Song, fatally injuring her.

According to the release, a 2016 Mazda 6 driven by 53-year-old Eliodora Cadenas of Glendale was struck by debris from the excavator, but Cadenas wasn’t injured.

Edmunson received minor injuries in the collision, the CHP release said, noting that the truck driver expressed a “complaint of pain.”