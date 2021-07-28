SLO cannabis grower bribed late county supervisor Adam Hill, federal prosecutors say

A San Luis Obispo County cannabis farm owner will plead guilty to bribing late county supervisor Adam Hill in exchange for favorable votes, influence over other government officials and confidential information, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors charged Helios Raphael Dayspring, 35, of San Luis Obispo with one county of bribery and one count of subscribing to a false 2018 income tax return, when he allegedly deliberately failed to report millions of dollars to the IRS, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Dayspring allegedly paid the late District 3 supervisor $32,000 in cash and money orders in exchange for beneficial votes on issues related to his farms, including those in favor of legislation that allowed cannabis grows to operate before receiving final permit approvals, the release said.

The bribes to Hill allegedly began in fall 2016 and continued through November 2019. When asked if Hill would have faced charges were he still alive, U.S. DOJ spokesman Thom Mrozek said, “I cannot answer that question.”

Hill died by suicide at age 54 in August 2020.

Dayspring also admitted that he and a business associate attempted to bribe former Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals with $100,000 during a dinner meeting in September 2017. Shoals never responded to the offer, and Dayspring didn’t pay the bribe, the release said.

The Tribune has reached out to Shoals for comment on Dayspring’s charges. Mrozek said he could not comment on whether Shoals cooperated in the investigation or reported the bribery attempt.

A plea agreement filed by prosecutors will allow Dayspring to plead guilty to the charges, pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS and cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

He will face a maximum sentence of 13 years in federal prison.

Late District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill, seen here in his office at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, died Aug. 6, 2020, by suicide caused by a drug overdose. On Julyl 28, 2021, cannabis grower Helios Dayspring was charged with bribing Hill in exchange for favorable votes and influence. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

2020 FBI investigation, Hill’s death

County officials became aware of the federal investigation in March 2020, when agents served a search-and-seizure warrant at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center. Agents also searched a Pismo Beach home and an undisclosed third location on the same day.

The nature of the warrants was unknown at the time, as they were under seal.

In May 2020, the FBI questioned county supervisors John Peschong, Debbie Arnold, Bruce Gibson and Lynn Compton regarding government corruption.

“They told me I’m a witness,” Peschong told The Tribune. “They asked me if I understood the Brown Act, asked me if I understood the rules of the (Fair Political Practices Commission) in California, asked me about the rules for accepting gifts, asked if I understood how to recuse myself from a vote if I have a financial interest.”

Peschong said investigators “talked to me about a supervisor, which I probably should not name names.”

On the day of the March searches, Hill — who was open about his struggles with depression throughout his time in public life — attempted suicide.

Following his recovery, Hill returned to Board of Supervisors meetings. However, he eventually sought “specialized care” at a residential health program in July 2020 before his death the following month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Dawn Ortiz-Legg to fill the District 3 seat in November 2020.

County officials react to bribery allegations

County and Grover Beach officials on Wednesday reacted to the charges and bribery allegations, although some declined to comment on the situation.

“Adam was a friend of mine, and I’m deeply disappointed and saddened to hear this news,” Gibson said.

Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson said he was unaware of the situation and couldn’t comment. Ortiz-Legg also declined to comment.

“I’m sorry to hear that, but I’m glad that there’s some resolution and that we can close the chapter, move on,” Compton said. “It’s a sad day for everybody.”

The Tribune has reached out to Arnold and Peschong to request comments on the charges and bribery allegations.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.