Parachutist crashes through roof of Atascadero home during training exercise

A parachutist crashed through the roof of an Atascadero home Tuesday evening after their chute failed to fully deploy during a training exercise, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Emergency dispatchers received multiple reports around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday about a falling parachutist in the 9500 block of Via Ciello, according to a city news release sent Wednesday morning.

“Atascadero Fire and Police responded to the area and located the parachutist who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence,” the release said.

“The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries,” police said.

Medics treated the man and transported him to the hospital, Atascadero city spokeswoman Terrie Banish said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to police, the residence’s occupants were not home at the time of the incident and were uninjured.

Police said the parachutist was participating in maneuvers as part of group training at Camp Roberts.

Banish referred questions about where the man was planning to land and his possible status as a U.S. National Guard service member to Camp Roberts.

“This was the only incident involved and all others participating in the jump landed safely at the designated landing field,” police said in the release. “We are grateful that the parachutist received only moderate injuries and that no other persons suffered injury.”