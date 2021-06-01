Sargents Fire near Lake San Antonio almost fully contained after scorching 1,100 acres

The Sargents Fire northeast of Lake San Antonio in southern Monterey County rapidly grew Sunday evening to an estimated 500 acres, according to scanner traffic.

The Sargents Fire in Monterey County is almost fully contained as of Tuesday night, after scorching more than 1,000 acres over Memorial Day weekend.

Cal Fire says the fire, which broke out Sunday afternoon in a remote area northeast of Bradley, is 90% contained as of Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It started at around 3 p.m. Sunday as two separate brush fires that burned into each other. Within an hour, the Sargents Fire erupted and burned roughly 500 acres, according to previous Tribune reports.

As of Tuesday, it has burned 1,100 acres.

An estimate of when the fire will be fully contained was not released Tuesday night.