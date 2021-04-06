Grover Beach man hit and killed while walking on Highway 99 near Modesto

A Grover Beach man was struck and killed while walking on Highway 99 near Modesto early Saturday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

Raymond Wallace, 60, was walking in the far right lane of southbound Highway 99 when he was hit by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The CHP reported the collisions occurred about 2:25 a.m. north of Kiernan Avenue in Salida.

Wallace first was hit by a southbound 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Modesto resident Daisy Ojeda, 23. She suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a hospital, the CHP said.

Wallace, who remained in the traffic lane after being struck, was then hit by 2021 Freightliner and a 2006 Toyota. He died at the scene, the CHP said.

The drivers of the Freightliner, Juel Alston, 59, of Stockton, and the Toyota, Richard Woodard, 47, of Modesto, were not hurt, the CHP said.

The news release said drugs and alcohol do not appear to factor in the incident.