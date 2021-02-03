Is Santa Barbara ready for rising sea levels? Here’s the City Council’s new plan

A person paddles an outrigger canoe past the waves at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara in January 2021 as storm clouds gather. A project planner for the city says that, while sea levels offshore of Santa Barbara have not risen significantly to date, they are expected to accelerate significantly in the coming years.

After nearly three years, the Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a Sea Level Rise Adaption Plan.

“This is a really big day for the city,” said Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon, a geology instructor at Santa Barbara City College.

Sneddon credited former Mayor Helene Schneider for bringing attention to the sea level rise before it was a popular topic.

“I am very proud that the city took a stance from day one, that we are not debating the science, that we are making the plans of what to do about it,” Sneddon said.

Melissa Hetrick, a project planner for the city, said Santa Barbara’s shoreline has always been subject to flood and erosion events. As the sea level rises, it will worsen shoreline and bluff erosion and storm flooding, she said.

“Sea levels offshore of Santa Barbara have not risen significantly to date, but in upcoming years, sea level rise is expected to accelerate significantly,” Hetrick said.

She showed maps of a flooded harbor parking lot and Cabrillo Boulevard with a sea level rise of 2.5 feet. At 6.6 feet, Hetrick showed flooding all the way to Canon Perdido Street.

“That area floods now, but the difference is with 6.6 feet of sea level rise that the flooding would be much more frequent,” Hetrick said. “There would be flooding not just in high rainfall events, but also in high wave or coastal storm events.”

Parts of Highway 101 also could be affected in storms.

The document outlines efforts through the year 2100. Among the most urgent tasks are: