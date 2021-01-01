San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
12-year-old Nipomo girl reported missing

A 12-year-old runaway girl was last seen walking near Grande Street in Nipomo at about 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Alyssa Vanwyk, 12, of Nipomo, remained missing as of Friday morning and is considered at risk because of her age, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.

Vanwyk is described as being 5-foot-2 tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black leggings. Vanwyk is believed to possibly be in the Santa Maria area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

