Black bear spotted in Los Osos neighborhood: ‘Right now, he’s taking a nap’

An adult black bear was seen roaming a residential neighborhood in Los Osos on Thursday, according to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife supervisor.

As of Thursday afternoon, the 150-pound bear was napping high up in a Monterey cypress tree on Pasadena Drive in Baywood. Officials blocked off the area from the public to make sure people are safe.

Dave Hacker, a senior environmental scientist supervisor with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the bear was spotted early Thursday morning in the North Coast community.

“Right now, he’s taking a nap way up high in this tree,” Hacker said.

Los Osos resident Bob Crizer said that he was paddleboarding about 7 a.m. with a friend when he saw the bear swimming in the bay about 30 to 40 yards away — “like a dog.”

“It was swimming toward Pasadena Point,” said Crizer. “Both of us were like ‘What are we seeing?’ I told my friend I was so glad you’re here because if I saw it alone nobody would ever believe me.”

Crizer said he said he was told the bear ran between houses on Pasadena Drive before it climbed the tree. That’s where he and others gathered to watch it, and he snapped a photo.

“It was coming from the direction of the dunes,” Crizer said. “It could have come from Montana de Oro.”

Where the bear came from

Hacker said the bear likely came down from Los Padres National Forest, and somehow ended up in a residential neighborhood. It was unclear Tuesday afternoon whether the bear was male or female.

Hacker said there are resident bears in the Irish Hills near San Luis Obispo, but it is likelier that the wild animal migrated from the Los Padres forest area.

A 2016 image of the Los Osos bear statue honoring the community’s history, named for its bears. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Hacker said that the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will remain on scene until the bear is safely returned to a natural habitat area.

Officials may have to tranquilize the animal, but they’re considering other options for ushering the bear back to nature.

“The bear is not showing any signs of aggressive behavior,” Hacker said. “It’s showing typical, healthy animal habits...bears are really good climbers and it’s way up there.”

Los Osos, which means “the bears” in Spanish, is named after the bears that Spanish explorers found in the valley when the first arrived on the California coast.

Bear statues greet visitors at two entrance points to the community along Los Osos Valley Road and South Bay Boulevard.

Other Central Coast bear sightings

The Los Osos bear sighting is the latest in a series of ursine encounters on the Central Coast in recent months.

A black bear was spotted at Oprah Winfrey’s estate in July.

Gayle King, co-host of “CBS This Morning,” reported that the bear was spotted at Oprah Winfrey’s Montecito estate, where King is living, according to Noozhawk.

In April, an adult bear was seen strolling around Solvang. Fish and Wildlife officials shot the animal with tranquilizer darts to capture and relocate it to a remote site 10 miles northeast of Solvang

In May, a 300-pound black bear was spotted in Lompoc jogging along sidewalks and climbing on top of fences, before it was tranquilized and released 10 miles south the city.