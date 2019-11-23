Atascadero man electrocuted while trimming trees, rescued from scissor lift

An unidentified man is helped by Atascadero firefighters after being rescued from a scissor lift. Atascadero Fire

Atascadero firefighters rescued a man trapped in a scissor lift bucket Saturday morning after he was electrocuted while trimming trees.

At approximately 9:17 a.m., the man came in contact with high-voltage power lines while working in the lift 45 feet in the air.

Multiple parties reported a loud explosion, and the power went out in the area of the 500 block of North Ferrocarril.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the man. They were then able to lower the lift manually to clear the power line and transfer the man to the ladder truck platform.

The process took about an hour and involved two engines, one ladder truck, police units and an ambulance.

PG&E reportedly shut down power as fire crews had to work in close proximity to power lines.

The unidentified man was found to have multiple severe burns, but was conscious and taken by ambulance to Sierra Vista Hospital’s Trauma Center.