Keep your eyes on the skies: Vandenberg is launching another missile this week

Vandenberg Air Force Base will launch another test missile this week, the base announced Monday.

The Lompoc facility is conducting a test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, according to a news release. The missile is expected to launch sometime between 1:13 a.m. and 7:13 am. on Wednesday.

According to the release, the launch aims to “to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.”

Wednesday’s launch will likely be visible from around San Luis Obispo County and the rest of the Central Coast.

This is the fifth missile test launch from the Air Force base this year.

Vandenberg conducted a “milestone” missile defense test in March in which the U.S. Missile Defense Agency fired interceptor missiles to hit an unarmed ICBM.

The test was meant to practice how well the U.S. military could respond in the event of a missile being shot from another country like North Korea or Iran.

