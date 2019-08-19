Firefighters responding to vegetation fire off Highway 101 in Atascadero

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

Update, 2:30 p.m.

The fire has burned about a half-acre, Cal Fire said. All firefighting aircraft have been released.

“Traffic may be slowed down while firefighters extinguish hot spots,” the agency said.

Original story:

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire along Highway 101 south of the Santa Barbara Road off ramp in Atascadero, according to Cal Fire.

Just before 2 p.m., a semi truck was reported on fire, according to the CHP’s incident information log. The fire then spread into the vegetation, according to Cal Fire.

As of 2:15 p.m., the CHP is closing southbound Highway 101 at Santa Barbara Road, according to CHP Ofcr. Pat Seebart. Traffic will be diverted onto El Camino Real.

Additional information was not immediately available.

On Friday, another fire ignited in the same area after a Ford F-150 truck crashed into a hillside near Santa Barbara Road, burning 54 acres, prompting evacuations and causing hours-long traffic backups.

Units at the scene of a commercial vehicle fire that has spread into the wildland on Highway 101 south of the Santa Barbara Road. CHP being requested to assist with traffic control. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 19, 2019

Freeway Closure: Southbound US-101 near Santa Barbara Road is currently closed due to a fire in the area. Traffic will be diverted onto El Camino Real in Atascadero. pic.twitter.com/4qOVSDjEnD — CHPTempleton (@CHP_Templeton) August 19, 2019

This story will be updated as information becomes available.