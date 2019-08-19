Local
Firefighters responding to vegetation fire off Highway 101 in Atascadero
Update, 2:30 p.m.
The fire has burned about a half-acre, Cal Fire said. All firefighting aircraft have been released.
“Traffic may be slowed down while firefighters extinguish hot spots,” the agency said.
Original story:
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire along Highway 101 south of the Santa Barbara Road off ramp in Atascadero, according to Cal Fire.
Just before 2 p.m., a semi truck was reported on fire, according to the CHP’s incident information log. The fire then spread into the vegetation, according to Cal Fire.
As of 2:15 p.m., the CHP is closing southbound Highway 101 at Santa Barbara Road, according to CHP Ofcr. Pat Seebart. Traffic will be diverted onto El Camino Real.
Additional information was not immediately available.
On Friday, another fire ignited in the same area after a Ford F-150 truck crashed into a hillside near Santa Barbara Road, burning 54 acres, prompting evacuations and causing hours-long traffic backups.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
