Coast Guard searching after overturned kayak near Cambria beach found with nobody in it

Emergency responders were looking for the source of a kayak found overturned in the water near Cambria on Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco said a search of a capsized kayak floating in the water off Leffingwell Landing revealed nobody inside.

Witnesses told authorities that the kayak had been upside down in the water for two hours.

A preliminary search located nobody in the area who may have been in the kayak before it overturned, Orozco said.

Leffingwell Landing is a day-use area of Moonstone Beach.

Orozco said the search is now turning over to the U.S. Coast Guard, which will conduct a grid search in the next half hour to see if they can locate anybody in the water.

Orozco noted that it is unclear if anybody was in the kayak before it overturned, noting that it could have come loose from a mooring and drifted away or may have been left by a camper in the area.

He said that fishing gear was tied to the kayak when it was found.