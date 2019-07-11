Firefighters battle early morning garage fire in Paso Robles

If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.
Firefighters battled an early morning blaze that burned a garage, an RV and multiple vehicles in Paso Robles on Thursday.
The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Jardine Road, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Heinbach.
By about 3 a.m., the fire had been knocked down. Crews were on scene extinguishing the fire until about 6 a.m., Heinbach said.
Crews from the Paso Robles, Templeton and Cambria fire departments also assisted in fighting the fire.
Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.
