Firefighters battle early morning garage fire in Paso Robles

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze that burned a garage, an RV and multiple vehicles in Paso Robles on Thursday.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Jardine Road, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Heinbach.

By about 3 a.m., the fire had been knocked down. Crews were on scene extinguishing the fire until about 6 a.m., Heinbach said.

Crews from the Paso Robles, Templeton and Cambria fire departments also assisted in fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Heinbach said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

