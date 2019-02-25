Scout Coffee on Foothill Boulevard in SLO reopens after truck slams into shop

Scout Coffee Co.’s Foothill Boulevard location reopened Monday morning after a truck crashed into the building over the weekend, the business said in an Instagram post.

“Thanks for hanging tight as we got things fixed up!” the post said. “We are down two doors (for a few weeks) but since we have 2 more, we are good to go!”

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. Saturday. No arrests were made or citations issued, SLO police said at the time.

No one was injured.

“It was early enough that we didn’t have a crowd by the front door,” Scout said in another Instagram post following the crash.