Fire destroys RV, sends 1 person to hospital in rural Arroyo Grande

An early morning fire in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday completely destroyed an RV and sent one person to the hospital.

A Cal Fire spokesman said crews were dispatched to the area of Royal Oak Place off Carpenter Canyon Road at about 8:20 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a recreational vehicle full engulfed in flames, with potential for the fire to spread to the neighboring residence.

Firefighters quickly went about stopping the blaze and trying to protect the rest of the property from damaged, the spokesman said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Smoke from the fire could be seen from around the area, including homes along Carpenter Canyon Road.

Nearby home owner Cindy Fleenor said her daughter noticed smoke and flames, and no emergency crews in sight, so she called the fire department.

A little later, Fleenor and her family started hearing what she described as explosions for about 20 minutes.

“They weren’t fast explosions,” Fleenor said. “They sounded almost like gunshots.”

According to the Cal Fire spokesman, such noises are common during a vehicle fire; they’re usually the sounds of vehicle parts such as tires, shocks and suspension exploding as they overheat. He added that the Arroyo Grande property also had several propane tanks around the burning RV that may have also burst, causing some of the sounds.

Cal Fire contained the fire by about 8:40 a.m. The cause is still being investigated.

The RV was completely destroyed, leaving a burned-out skeleton, but no damage was done to the rest of the property, according to the spokesman.

One resident was sent to the hospital with injuries, but the Cal Fire spokesman said he did not have information on the extent of the injuries.