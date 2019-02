Cal Poly Rodeo team hosts benefit for Jack’s Helping Hand and Cal Poly Police dogs

By

February 10, 2019 06:49 PM

The Cal Poly Rodeo team invited the community to a Spring Showdeo, benefitting local charity Jack’s Helping Hand, a nonprofit that provides programs for children, and the Cal Poly K-9 unit, with demonstrations by both the rodeo team and K-9 unit.