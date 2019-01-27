Rollover collision in Nipomo damages power pole

Medics were at the scene of a rollover collision Sunday morning at the corner of Joshua Street and Hutton Road in Nipomo, the CHP said.

A blue Toyota Camry and a silver SUV were involved in the crash, which took place around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, the agency said.

According to CHP traffic logs, the SUV was on its side when first responders arrived at the scene. The vehicle overturned into a PG&E pole, damaging the pole, the CHP said.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the collision. However, according to the CHP, one party was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with minor injuries.

The CHP cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m.