Local

Rollover collision in Nipomo damages power pole

By Cassandra Garibay

January 27, 2019 08:59 AM

CHP and medics responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.
CHP and medics responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.
CHP and medics responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.

Medics were at the scene of a rollover collision Sunday morning at the corner of Joshua Street and Hutton Road in Nipomo, the CHP said.

A blue Toyota Camry and a silver SUV were involved in the crash, which took place around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, the agency said.

According to CHP traffic logs, the SUV was on its side when first responders arrived at the scene. The vehicle overturned into a PG&E pole, damaging the pole, the CHP said.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the collision. However, according to the CHP, one party was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with minor injuries.

The CHP cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

crime

crime

local

crime

  Comments  