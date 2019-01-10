Local

9 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 11

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 10, 2019 04:34 PM

Docent talks are held daily at the Monarch Butterfly Grove in Pismo Beach.
Friday, Jan. 11

Monarch butterfly migration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.

Story Time

10:30 to 11 a.m.

Songs, shakers and finger plays. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Children’s Make-N-Take Craft

3 to 4 p.m.

Drop-in for a children’s craft. Ages 12 and under. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Paws to Read

3 to 4 p.m.

Come read to Carly, an adoring dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Dead Mans Party

7 p.m.

Oingo Boingo tribute band. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $25. www.deadmansparty.com.

Dave Stamey

7 to 9 p.m.

Western music concert. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $25. 805-772-2880.

W. Terrence Spiller

7:30 p.m.

Piano recital. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $14, $9 students. 805-756-4849.

Alice Wallace with Steve Ornest

8 p.m.

Americana music. Musica del Rio, Home of Fred and Sharon Munroe, Atascadero. $20. 805-466-6941.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

8 to 11 p.m.

Hip hop/gangsta rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $35. 805-329-5725.

