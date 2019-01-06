Local

7 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 6

By Tribune staff newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 06, 2019 09:04 AM

A common egret takes flight over the back bay of Morro Bay.
Sierra Club Hike in the Pines

9 a.m.

Learn about the biology of this openspace overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Rain cancels. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Free. 805-459-2103.

SLO Jewish Film Festival

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Movie screenings. Includes sponsors’ dinner at 5 p.m. at Luna Red in San Luis Obispo. Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $70, $$180 to $200 festival package. Some screenings free. 310-384-6912.

Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Complicated Animals

1 to 4 p.m.

Indie Pop, Brazilian Bossa Nova. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.

‘The Russian Connection’

3 to 5 p.m.

Symphony of the Vines performs with trumpet player Paul Merkelo and pianist Robert Cassidy. Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $15 to $30, kindergarten to 12th grade students free with paying adult. 805-235-0687.

Windy Cove Walk

3:30 to 5 p.m.

Walk to Windy Cove below the Museum. Easy family walk, 1 to 2 hour. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.

Tritonal

8 to 11 p.m.

Electronic dance music. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30. 805-329-5725.

