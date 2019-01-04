Local

Missing SLO man found dead at Montaña de Oro identified

Michael Kullman, 21, of San Luis Obispo was found dead at Montaña de Oro State Park on Friday after an overnight search.
A missing San Luis Obispo man was found dead early Friday following an overnight search at Montaña de Oro State Park.

State Parks rangers found the body of Michael Kullman, 20, about midnight in a remote area of the park, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Kullman was reported missing on Thursday, and the search for him began after his vehicle was found at Montaña de Oro.

A county Sheriff’s Office search-and-rescue team, a California Highway Patrol helicopter and State Parks rangers began combing the area about 4:30 p.m. Crews searched through the night before locating Kullman.

Kullman’s next of kin has been notified of his death. Investigators do not believe he was a victim of foul play.

No further information is available at this time.

