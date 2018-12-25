Here’s how SLO County’s population changed in the past year

San Luis Obispo County grew by 690 people, or 0.25 percent, from July 2017 to July 2018, according to estimates released Friday by the California Department of Finance.

San Luis Obispo was one of 17 counties that experienced a natural decrease, meaning more people died in the county than were born.

Overall population changes in other Central Coast counties were similarly negligible: in Santa Barbara County, the population increased by 0.70 percent or 3,150 people in a year, while there was a 0.37 percent increase, or 1,623 people, in Monterey County.

San Luis Obispo County saw a net migration of 848 people in the year, according to the department. Net migration counts the total number of immigrants, both legal and undocumented, as well as people who move to California from other U.S. states.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

California saw a total net migration of 21,000 people — far less than the number of Californians who moved out of state.





The state as a whole is losing more people to other states than it is gaining. About 160,000 more people left California for other states than came here from them.

Births in the state also declined slightly, part of a nationwide slowdown in birth rates. Deaths have increased, largely a product of the aging baby boomer generation.

On the whole, California’s population grew by about 215,000 people, or 0.54 percent, for a total of 39.8 million, according to the agency.