Veterans honored at Sunday ceremony in Atascadero

Community members gathered in Atascadero on Sunday for the annual Veterans Day ceremony and barbecue.
The ceremony began at 11 a.m. at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial and included a speech from District Attorney Dan Dow, a lieutenant colonel in the California Army National Guard. The event also included a flyover of historic military aircraft organized by Estrella Warbirds Museum and the presentation of quilts to veterans by Quilts of Valor.
Special guests at the event included members of the British Army’s 32nd Regiment Royal Artillery, who are currently training at Camp Roberts.
The event was one of several held throughout the county Sunday that honored veterans, including celebrations in Cambria and Pismo Beach.
