Attention Five Cities: Your water might taste a little different soon. Here’s why.

If you live in the Five Cities area and you notice your water tastes a little funny after Oct. 29, you’re not just imagining it.

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works plans to switch its disinfectant between then and Nov. 19 to a free chlorine in the Five Cities area. The department normally uses a blended chlorine, but annually switches it to ensure the water stays free of bacteria, according to a news release.

Some residents in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach and Port San Luis might notice a change in the taste of their tap water during the switch, according to the release, including a “taste or odor similar to a swimming pool.”

The water is still safe to drink; you can minimize the taste by boiling it, running it through a carbon filter or leaving the water to vent overnight, the department said.

Anyone with questions about their water can contact their water supplier at the phone number listed on their water bills, according to the release.