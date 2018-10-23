Garbage truck fire near landfill shuts down traffic on Highway 227

Update, 11:50 a.m.

Highway 227 is shut down at Corbett Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Update, 11:15 a.m.

The road closure is now expected to last “for several hours” as crews work to clean up 20 gallons of hydraulic fluid that were spilled during the fire, Poelking said.

The fire has been knocked down and crews are working on overhaul, Cal Fire said. The truck is on Highway 227 east of Price Canyon Road, about a quarter-mile west of the entrance to the landfill, Elms said. A tow truck is en route, according to CHP Ofcr. Mike Poelking.

Original story:

A garbage truck fire near the Cold Canyon Landfill in rural San Luis Obispo caused authorities to shut down Highway 227 on Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.

The fire was reported at about 9:40 a.m., according to the CHP’s incident information log.

Elms said the garbage truck, which is in the area of the landfill, is “fully involved” in fire. It was not immediately clear if the truck was at the landfill or on the highway.

Highway 227 is shut down at Price Canyon Road and is expected to remain closed for about an hour, according to the CHP.

Elms said the fire is threatening vegetation, but has not yet extended beyond the truck.

This story will be updated.

